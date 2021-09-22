Philip Wilson

On 9/12/2021 at 3:28 PM, Zandra Jean Wilson left this world to soon, leaving behind her loving husband, Gregory Wilson, her daughters Angela Wilson-Crowder and Niki Witcher, son in-laws Mike Crowder and Chris Witcher, and her grand children Katelin Crowder, Bodin Crowder, Rowdy Crowder and Tinlee Witcher. We mourn her loss, but rejoice in her peace, and that she is no longer in pain. Her memory will live on forever in those of us that existed in her presence. She was bigger then this world and though her illness got her down at times, she always fought her way through it to get done what needed to be done. We will forever miss her late night calls, her silly personality and the immense support she always had for her daughters no matter what she was going through herself. Her love didn’t go away it just wrapped around us and will be with us forever.....our world will never be the same but we know she is better off. For the first time in a long time we see her galloping Blaze through lush green fields, wild and crazy, jumping anything she can find, and watching over us from above....

OBITUARIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO