Obituaries

Philip Wilson

By jaw@our-hometown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillip Ray Wilson, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, while holding the hand of his best friend, caretaker, and sweetheart, Michele. His four-legged best friend, Bently, stayed by his side. Phil fought a long, hard, battle with prostate cancer. We trust that he is at peace and in the arms of our savior, Jesus Christ. […]

Zandra Jean Wilson

On 9/12/2021 at 3:28 PM, Zandra Jean Wilson left this world to soon, leaving behind her loving husband, Gregory Wilson, her daughters Angela Wilson-Crowder and Niki Witcher, son in-laws Mike Crowder and Chris Witcher, and her grand children Katelin Crowder, Bodin Crowder, Rowdy Crowder and Tinlee Witcher. We mourn her loss, but rejoice in her peace, and that she is no longer in pain. Her memory will live on forever in those of us that existed in her presence. She was bigger then this world and though her illness got her down at times, she always fought her way through it to get done what needed to be done. We will forever miss her late night calls, her silly personality and the immense support she always had for her daughters no matter what she was going through herself. Her love didn’t go away it just wrapped around us and will be with us forever.....our world will never be the same but we know she is better off. For the first time in a long time we see her galloping Blaze through lush green fields, wild and crazy, jumping anything she can find, and watching over us from above....
James “Jimmy” Philip Buriak

AWS2 James “Jimmy” Philip Buriak, USN, died at 31 in August 2021, in San Diego, where he served as a naval aircrewman rescue swimmer (AWS) with HSC-8. Jimmy was born on May 9, 1990, in Salem. A Salem High graduate, Jimmy graduated from Roanoke College in 2012. In 2017, he joined the Navy. He spent time training in San Diego and Pensacola before being assigned to HSC-8 in Coronado, CA. He deployed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt for two back-to-back tours and multiple detachments before departing for the USS Abraham Lincoln.
WATCH: Hairdresser films the worst lice infestation of her career

It's a scene that borders on the unbearable and has made many Internet users gag. On TikTok, an Australian hairdresser with a following of almost 500,000 users posted a video of the impressive invasion of lice that one of her clients suffered. Warning, these images may shock:. @nitpickerperth. You won’t...
Jesus Christ
Mother-in-law ‘tries to poison’ bride at the wedding reception, then storms off when called out

Drama becomes an everyday thing for wedding planners, so it really takes a new kind of crazy to throw them off. A wedding planner named Callie shared one incident that completely upped her definition of wedding drama to a whole new level. As she shared the incident on TikTok, Callie recalled how the groom’s mother tried to send the bride to the hospital by poisoning her with a cupcake she ordered.
Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Fires Tripp, Infection vs Possession Debate Affects Treatment

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that not everyone in Salem will recognize or even believe in possession. More Salemites could exhibit bizarre symptoms that affect people’s behavior. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) might believe it’s some sort of brain infection. If Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) disagrees and tries to treat the possession, he could lose his internship and job.
Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
Woman of Wilson: Barbara Bell

Barbara Bell has been a Realtor with Crye-Leike’s Mt. Juliet office since June 2017. The career choice was an easy one for Bell, who said that she wanted to help others find the home of their dreams. She said that the most rewarding part of her job is a closing day.
Cheryl says she is not ‘emotionally, mentally or physically’ able to perform following Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...
Fair fun returns to Wilson

Volunteer Tyler Short waits for Wilson County Fair art competition entries to arrive Sunday. At last, the Wilson County Fair is back. “We need it. The world needs it,” said Debbie Hill, Wilson County Fairgrounds manager. The fair opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds on U.S. 301...
