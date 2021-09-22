Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in York, NE
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.yorknewstimes.com
Comments / 0