CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

5 Local (ish) Pumpkin Patches You Gotta Visit This Fall

By Rebehka Moreland
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love fall. It's my favorite time of year. I love Halloween, I love the changing colors of the leaves, I love the weather getting a bit cooler...anyway, I talked about all that yesterday. One more thing I love about fall is that we all collectively decide that we need to be outdoors in a Corn Maze or a Pumpkin Patch. And there are a few good ones in the area that I've been to, although one of them did close down. So I thought to myself, "Self, if you love it, other people must love it, too. I mean, yeah, you're a little weird, but these places are in business for a reason." SO, being the ace article writer that I most definitely am (note sarcasm please) I decided to find a few and tell you about them.

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Hayrides a Scavenger Hike and More at Knob Noster State Park

Hayrides, check. Self-guided spooky scavenger hunt, check. Creepy crawler program, check. And the admission, that's free too. If you're looking for a fun fall or Halloween event Knob Noster State Park might just have the event for you and your family on Saturday, October 9. It's History Hollowfest celebrating Halloween...
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KIX 105.7

21 Not So Obvious Things In My Kitchen That Are Essential To Restock

We all know there are some essential items you have to keep in your kitchen. If you've lived in Sedalia during a snow storm, you know it all too well. Milk and bread. Ground beef and eggs. Chicken and spaghetti. You get it. There's always stuff you gotta make sure to keep handy. But what are some of the non obvious things you like to keep stocked in your kitchen? I thought I'd share some of mine, you can weigh in and tell me what you think.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

The Worst Halloween Candy For 2021 Probably Won’t Surprise You

I have many memories as a kid of going Trick or Treating. I think for a solid five years or so I went as Mickey Mouse every year. Just me, a thin plastic shirt and an uncomfortable plastic mask with little holes in it that did me no favors. We'd go door to door and Mom would watch us like a hawk to make sure we didn't eat any candy as we went along, or before we got home. The parents would inspect it, and probably take some of the really good stuff after we went to bed.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
City
Knob Noster, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KIX 105.7

Parents In Warrensburg Can Get a Night Off Thanks to Parks & Rec

If you're the parents of a child ages 4 -12 you can get a night off from parenting thanks to Warrensburg Parks & Recreation's Kids Night In. Kids Night In is a program where you can take your kids over to the Warrensburg Community Center, and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will entertain them and feed them dinner while you can head out with the girls, have a date night with your spouse or significant other, or just veg out in front of the television.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Bark In The Park Is Back With a Bite This Year

You know I can't resist a stupid joke like that title. But yes, Sedalia Parks and Recreation is bringing back Bark in the Park, and it's even bigger than ever. A lot of dog owners love this event, but it's not just for the canine crowd. There's lots of stuff to do and see and eat! Here's a quick rundown of what's going on.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pig#Playgrounds#Pixie Pumpkin Patch#Big Bear Pumpkin Patch#Slides Games#Kettle Corn Fudge
KIX 105.7

The CHS Turkey Trot Is Back For Its 13th Year, Get Registered Early

Part of what I do around here is that I keep the websites updated with community events and charitable efforts. And believe me when I say that Sedalia definitely has a charitable bent. One event that's coming up is a huge benefit for the Center for Human Services. Here's where you come in. CHS is signing up runners and walkers for their Turkey Trot. The 13h Annual 5k Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk will be on Thursday, November 25, at the County Distributing Company (Budweiser) 1800 Eagle View Drive.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy