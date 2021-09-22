5 Local (ish) Pumpkin Patches You Gotta Visit This Fall

I love fall. It's my favorite time of year. I love Halloween, I love the changing colors of the leaves, I love the weather getting a bit cooler...anyway, I talked about all that yesterday. One more thing I love about fall is that we all collectively decide that we need to be outdoors in a Corn Maze or a Pumpkin Patch. And there are a few good ones in the area that I've been to, although one of them did close down. So I thought to myself, "Self, if you love it, other people must love it, too. I mean, yeah, you're a little weird, but these places are in business for a reason." SO, being the ace article writer that I most definitely am (note sarcasm please) I decided to find a few and tell you about them.