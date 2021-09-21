Rams Head South for Season-Opening Action

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For first-year coach, a season-opening tournament isn't about one thing, it's about everything. "I think just seeing how they compete, what level they're at, the doubles combinations, personalities on the court and how they handle tough opponents," Colorado State tennis coach Mai-Ly Tran said. "Overall, it's everything. It's going to be a first look at competition where they're not playing each other, how they line up and some of the conference teams."