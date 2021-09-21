‘Get In, Loser’ Says Bear Who Locked Itself in Truck in Colorado (Probably)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is, once again, reminding you to lock your car in Bear Country. A bear trapped in your vehicle is usually bad for the bear, and definitely bad for you and your car's interior, as shown in the tweet below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An incident happened on Tuesday in South Park, Colorado, and authorities didn't say whether the truck was locked or unlocked, but regardless, the bear got in and caused 'extensive damage.' Oof. We feel for the owner, but the photo of the bear in the front seat is kind of priceless.