Liberty defeats WD, 3-1

It was a very rough start to the week for the Western Dubuque volleyball team, defeated by Iowa City Liberty in four games (25-10, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23) in Epworth, Sept. 14. Many people had this match-up between the Bobcats, the second-ranked team in Class 4A, and the Lightning, number three in Class 5A, circled on their calendar as one of the best matches of the season. It very well could have been if the Bobcats took the court with the energy and focus that they brought to the battlefield to start games three and four. Unfortunately, they struggled to score back-to-back points in the first two games and were down and all but out after being totally thumped in those games 25-10, 25-13.