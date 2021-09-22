How Does Psoriatic Arthritis Affect Your Nails?

There are a number of different types of lung disease that can prevent your lungs from working properly, and unfortunately, they're more common than you might expect. According to WebMD, tens of millions of people in the U.S. have some type of lung disease. In fact, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third-leading cause of death in the country, per the American Lung Association (ALA). Early detection for this condition is key in preventing death, but most people don't recognize certain signs as symptoms until they're too far along in their disease for recovery. That's why it's important to be aware of all the signs of COPD, which can seep into your everyday activities—even when you're just talking. Read on to find out if you should ask your doctor about having your lungs checked.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO