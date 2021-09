A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue last month. Police on Monday did not identify the suspect because of his age, but said he was officially charged Friday with the murder of 24-year-old Philip Frusetta. The suspect is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus.

FRESNO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO