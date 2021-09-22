Business Briefcase 9-22-21
After 5 Mix and Mingle canceled: Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce's has canceled its Sept. 23 networking event at North Corner Haven. IL chamber golf tourney postponed: The Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce has postponed its first golf tournament until Nov. 1, at Firethorne Country Club, 1108 Firethorne Club Drive, Marvin, N.C. Originally set for Sept. 27, it has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Registration is $600 per four-man golf team. The chamber is seeking sponsors. For details, contact the chamber at info@indianland chamber.org or 803-820-9925.www.carolinagatewayonline.com
