CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cascade, IA

MV wins Cascade Invitational

By Beth Lutgen blutgen@wcinet.com
dyersvillecommercial.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three runners in the top-10, Class 1A’s third-ranked Maquoketa Valley won the boys’ varsity competition at the Cascade Invitational at Fillmore Fairways, Sept. 16. Nolan Ries led the charge with a fourth-place finish in 17:53. Cy Huber fifth (17:57), Michael Schaul ninth (18:38), Arion Rave 26th (19:52) and Matthew Schaul 36th (20:23) were the counting five. George Livingston placed 52nd (21:18), Toby Grimm 53rd (21:23), Landin Frasher 68th (21:52), Caleb Livingston 81st (22:59), Brady Eike 108th (24:14) and Sebastian Charles 141st (35:29).

www.dyersvillecommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cascade, IA
Sports
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Cascade, IA
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley face questions on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
CNN

House Democrats could vote on debt ceiling as soon as Tuesday

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats that a vote on raising the debt ceiling could come as soon as Tuesday, a source in the Democratic caucus meeting told CNN. While the move has not been made official yet, it would force Republicans to vote directly on the contentious issue as GOP lawmakers continue to insist that Democrats should act alone to address the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cascade Invitational#Fillmore Fairways#Iowa City Liberty#Waverly Shell Rock 10th

Comments / 0

Community Policy