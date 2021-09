A Wapello offense full of firepower was too much for the Columbus Community football team to handle in week three when they traveled to face the Indians and fell 52-21. The Indians (2-1) led 16-7 after one and stretched the lead to 38-7 at the break before continuing to pile on in the second half. Tade Parsons was as efficient as they come completing 14 of 16 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns with three of them to Jake Gustison. Despite the loss, the Wildcats found success in the ground game with 273 rushing yards including Kaden Amigon carrying the rock 24 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Watson also reached the end zone on a 25 yard pitch and catch from Jeff Hoback. Cael Phillips led the defense with 7.5 tackles.

