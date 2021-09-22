Bobcats take fifth at MVC Divisional meet

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls cross country teams went to work over the weekend, traveling to the Monticello Invitational. The No. 1 ranked Mid-Prairie girls brought home the team championship with an overall score of 60 points, Monticello was second on their home course with 74. Mid-Prairie got the team win, despite being without their number two runner by the numbers Mitzi Evans. The Hawks were led by individual champion Danielle Hostetler. The sophomore ran a gutsy race, less than 100% from workouts during the week, No. 1 in 2A Hostetler ran 17:56, tying a course record held by her older sister Marie, while holding off No. 1 in class 1A Noelle Steines from Calamus Wheatland with her time of 18:00. After the day, Hostetler talked about the race. “I knew that there was a girl that was supposed to be close to me so I would likely be racing her, and I knew that I could beat her. I’m glad she was here, it made me tougher and pushed me a lot. My sister will probably say that she beat me by .0001 something. When I crossed the finish line it felt good, I was tired but I knew I had given it everything. This team is a special group of girls and they were tough.”

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO