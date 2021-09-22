CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bobcats take fifth at MVC Divisional meet

By Don Zieser don.zieser@wcinet.com
dyersvillecommercial.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman Brock Wilson fired a one-under-par 70 to lead Western Dubuque in the first round of the MVC Mississippi Valley Divisional golf meet, at Brown Deer Golf Course, in Coralville, Sept. 13. “Brock had a great day,” said Bobcat coach Ben Wilson. “He finished with two birdies to get to...

www.dyersvillecommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eunice News

Bobcats visit Mustangs

After struggling against Opelousas Catholic, Eunice responded with a 33-18 win over rival Jennings. “We didn’t play well against OC,” Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. “We challenged the offense to improve and we challenged the defense to stop one of the best running backs in the country. “Both sides of the ball stepped up to the challenge,” Vige said of the 33-18 win over Jennings. “I think we…
EUNICE, LA
kogt.com

Bobcats To Battle Buna

Orangefield suffered its first loss of the season last week. The Bobcats lost a heartbreaker to Livingston surrendering the winning touchdown in the last minute of the game. Coach Josh Smalley said it was a good football game, but little mistakes proved costly for his Bobcats. He reminded that the Livingston Lions are the defending district champions in their Class 4A, Division 1 district with most of their starters back, so against good teams like that Orangefield in a lower division cannot even afford to make small mistakes in the game.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
dyersvillecommercial.com

Bellevue blanks Maquoketa Valley

Bellevue made it two weeks in a row that Maquoketa Valley put up zeroes on the scoreboard. Sept. 17 it was 28-0 in a game played at Bellevue. The Comets did most of their damage in the first half, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and two in the second to lead 21-0 at the break. The final tally went up in the fourth quarter.
BELLEVUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Girls Take Another Title; Boys Fifth at Monticello

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls cross country teams went to work over the weekend, traveling to the Monticello Invitational. The No. 1 ranked Mid-Prairie girls brought home the team championship with an overall score of 60 points, Monticello was second on their home course with 74. Mid-Prairie got the team win, despite being without their number two runner by the numbers Mitzi Evans. The Hawks were led by individual champion Danielle Hostetler. The sophomore ran a gutsy race, less than 100% from workouts during the week, No. 1 in 2A Hostetler ran 17:56, tying a course record held by her older sister Marie, while holding off No. 1 in class 1A Noelle Steines from Calamus Wheatland with her time of 18:00. After the day, Hostetler talked about the race. “I knew that there was a girl that was supposed to be close to me so I would likely be racing her, and I knew that I could beat her. I’m glad she was here, it made me tougher and pushed me a lot. My sister will probably say that she beat me by .0001 something. When I crossed the finish line it felt good, I was tired but I knew I had given it everything. This team is a special group of girls and they were tough.”
MONTICELLO, IA
thegazette.com

Photos: MVC Valley Divisional, Iowa high school boys’ golf

The MVC Valley Divisional golf meet was held at St. Andrews Golf Course in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Kennedy and Xavier participated alongside Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior, Iowa City West, Waterloo West, and Waterloo East.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Logan Miller wins MVC Valley golf divisional

CEDAR RAPIDS — New routine and a strong finish. Junior Logan Miller accomplished a first for Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Miller shot 3-under par on the final two holes to card a 1-over 71 at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division golf meet at St. Andrews Golf Course. Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team race with 292, topping host Cedar Rapids Xavier by 22.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
manchesterpress.com

Ed-Co takes fifth at Springville

Running at the Springville Invitational, Sept. 7, the Edgewood-Colesburg boys placed fifth in the team race with 103 points. Starmont claimed the top spot with 49, followed by North Linn 59, Alburnett 89, east Buchanan 100, Ed-Co, Isaac Newton Academy 109 and Springville 130. Leading the Vikings was Landin Carter,...
SPRINGVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#Mvc Divisional#Cr Prairie#Iowa City Liberty#Brayden Webber 92#Cedar Rapids Prairie#Cr Kennedy#Wd#Vaske 42
hngnews.com

McFarland girls golf fifth at RVC meet

McFarland finished in fifth out of nine teams at the Rock Valley Conference Mini Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Megan Gates shot the lowest score for McFarland with a 47, aided by birdies on the 12th and 14th holes and a par on the 15th hole. Emily Fenrick earned a...
JEFFERSON, WI
eagleobserver.com

Lady Lions take win over Lady Bobcats

GRAVETTE -- "You can't do that! You can't do that!" was the chant coming from the Lady Lion student section every time a Lady Bobcat player made a mistake that cost the team a point. The intimidation factor by the Lion student body played a role in the outcome of the contest for the Lady Lions.
GRAVETTE, AR
Star-Herald

Horstman takes 1st Place, Bobcats continue to look strong

The Junior High Cross Country girls both did well during the Kimball Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Kimball Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 10. Dakota Horstman kept a great pace and crossed the finish line first to bring home a 1st Place medal. Her finishing time was 11:17.34. Teammate Teagan Thompson wasn’t far behind with a time of 12:17.27 coming in at 3rd Place.
KIMBALL, NE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Max Tjoa's 68 paces Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional at Brown Deer

CORALVILLE – Cedar Falls’ Max Tjoa was edged for medalist honors Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at Brown Deer Golf Course. Tjoa carded a 3-under 68 on the Par-71 layout to finish second behind Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen, who shot a 4-under 67. Owen Sawyer was...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
skyhinews.com

Mustangs take tournament, defeat Moffat County to win fifth straight

West Grand volleyball is finding strength in teamwork and now stands at 6-1 overall after winning the Mustangs’ home tournament Sept. 3-4 and then defeating Moffat County on Sept. 10. Victories over Calhan, Cedaredge, Peyton and Gilpin County gave West Grand the tournament victory, allowing the Mustangs to hoist the...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Belgrade News

Belgrade golfers tune up for divisional at Bozeman invite

Belgrade’s golf team tuned up for divisional with a solid performance at the Bozeman Invitational. The two-day tournament wrapped up Friday, and the team had one top 10-placer in Anthony Madison. Madison had rounds of 78 and 77 at Valley View Golf Course and Bridger Creek Golf Course, respectively, to...
BELGRADE, MT
dyersvillecommercial.com

Blazers place in Wahlert swim meets

In two meets recently, the Beckman girls swimming for Wahlert placed, even though the team dropped both meets. Against Cedar Rapids Kennedy Sept. 7, they fell and the highest finish was a third from Kelly Snyder in the 100-breaststroke. Two relays placed fourth: the 200-medley and the 400-free with Taylor Weig, Snyder, Jessie Then and Taylor Borgerding swimming. In individual events, Snyder claimed third in the 100-breaststroke and fifth in the 200-IM while Then was fifth in both the 200-free and 500-free.
SWIMMING & SURFING
dyersvillecommercial.com

Wildcats compete at West Delaware Invitational

The Maquoketa Valley Wildcats competed in the West Delaware Invitational, Sept. 18, losing four matches. Maquoketa Valley lost to West Delaware, 2-0, to Starmont 21-1, 21-2, to Independence, 21-6, 21-17, and to Ed-Co, 21-11, 21-16. Maquoketa Valley statistics on the day: kills — Kylie Chesnut 10, Bianca Ronnebaum nine, Carissa...
DELAWARE, IA
carrollconews.com

Bobcats return to action Friday

The Berryville Bobcats got a break from game action last week, with an open date after a 33-20 victory over West Fork on Sept. 3, and coach Bryan Hutson said the Bobcats made good use of the extra time. Berryville will return to action Friday night, with a nonconference game...
BERRYVILLE, AR
goshockers.com

Polhill Takes Fifth at Wildcat Invitational

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Brock Polhill finished solo fifth to lead the Wichita State men's golf team at the K-State Wildcat Invitational. Polhill (67-75-73 – 215) navigated 54 holes at Colbert Hills Golf Club at 1-over-par to secure his best finish in four seasons as a Shocker. He had previously tied for fifth at last spring's Missouri Tiger Invitational.
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Drake's Stone takes third MVC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season

(Des Moines) -- Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Stone earned her third honor of the season after tying the school record for most career shutouts, posting two this weekend. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy