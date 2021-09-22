Blazers place in Wahlert swim meets
In two meets recently, the Beckman girls swimming for Wahlert placed, even though the team dropped both meets. Against Cedar Rapids Kennedy Sept. 7, they fell and the highest finish was a third from Kelly Snyder in the 100-breaststroke. Two relays placed fourth: the 200-medley and the 400-free with Taylor Weig, Snyder, Jessie Then and Taylor Borgerding swimming. In individual events, Snyder claimed third in the 100-breaststroke and fifth in the 200-IM while Then was fifth in both the 200-free and 500-free.www.dyersvillecommercial.com
