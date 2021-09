Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read our final words on the much-anticipated and long delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. Also featured is the newly announced 2021-22 National Team Roster by USA Swimming; Bethany Galat announces retirement from swimming; Matt Sates wins 11 events at the South African Short Course Championships; Bobby Finke earns distinction as best breakout performer of Tokyo 2020 for his 800 and 1500 freestyles; The non-Olympians turning heads in ISL Season 3; Former ISL executives claim the league has its share of unpaid bills; WADA to review the status of marijuana as a banned substance; Texas swimmer Carson Foster signs deal with Mizuno Swim; Katie Ledecky joins University of Florida as volunteer assistant coach, to train for 2024 in Gainesville; The shock value that Ahmed Hafnaoui and Lydia Jacoby brought to Tokyo; Colin Kennedy named Age Group Coach of the Year at ASCA Swim Clinic; Duncan Scott remains consistently excellent; The difference between college and high school swimming.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO