Valesha Carol Miller

Valesha Carol (Arriaga) Miller entered this life on March 13, 1973. She entered heaven on September 12, 2021, at the age of 48. Valesha was born in Wichita, Kansas. She was the oldest of five children born to Carlos and Carol Arriaga. She lived in Wichita until her family moved to Okmulgee, where she attended grade school and Junior High. In 1989, her family moved to Muskogee and it became her permanent home. She graduated from Hilldale High School in 1991 and attended Connors State College.