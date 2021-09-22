David Wayne Lucas

David Wayne Lucus, 65, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Tulsa. David was born to Benny and Mildred (Croslin) Lucus on January 31, 1956, in Morris. David grew up in Liberty Morris and Glenpool. He worked through Show in Sapulpa, shredding papers, recycling, and office cleaning. David loved balloons, pennies, and anything that went boom or pow such as guns and fireworks. He took an interest in lawn mowers and fishing. David loved people and he never met a stranger. He also enjoyed listening to country music; Johnny Cash was his favorite, singing “I’ll Walk the Line and Ring of Fire.”