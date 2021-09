FMECA is a method to identify and analyse the possible failure modes in a system. It also identifies the effects of these failures on the system and how to prevent them. The MECA, in simple terms, is a method for identifying, prioritising, and eliminating system failures (at the process or design level). FMECA differs from FMECA Design or FMECA Process in that the first refers to the product or system, while the second focuses on problems arising from maintenance, manufacture, or operation.

ENGINEERING ・ 4 DAYS AGO