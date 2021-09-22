CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

1 killed after a Mercedes loses control, crashes into a tree on I-95 in North Miami-Dade

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal crash shut down a section of Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road for several hours Wednesday, causing major gridlock during the morning rush hour. A driver in a silver Mercedes-Benz heading north on I-95 lost control of his car and drove off the road, crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact killed him. His passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Broward County, FL
Accidents
County
Broward County, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#95 South#Traffic Accident#Mercedes Benz#Aventura Hospital#Broward Fort Lauderdale#Nb
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy