1 killed after a Mercedes loses control, crashes into a tree on I-95 in North Miami-Dade
A fatal crash shut down a section of Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road for several hours Wednesday, causing major gridlock during the morning rush hour. A driver in a silver Mercedes-Benz heading north on I-95 lost control of his car and drove off the road, crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact killed him. His passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital.www.miamiherald.com
