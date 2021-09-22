CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The most devastating first pitch ever seen!” Conor McGregor reacts to his horrible pitch at Chicago Clubs Game

By Suryansh Thakur
firstsportz.com
Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.

