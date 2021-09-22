CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina’s anti-labor record is a shameful betrayal of our state’s people

By Alexander H. Jones
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of his cultural influence, Woody Guthrie took an interest in a tiny North Carolina mountain town. In his ballad “The Marion Massacre,” Guthrie sang, “‘Twas in Marion, North Carolina, in a little mountain town; six workers of the textile, in cold blood were shot down.” The inspiration for this song was a massacre in which McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies gunned down six striking workers, none of whom posed a threat to the officers. In going on strike against abusive labor practices, the workers had signed their own death warrants.

Sue Brooks
6d ago

There might be some worthy unions, but from what I've seen, most unions are the exploiters. The Teachers Union, for instance, is nothing but a Marxist nightmare.....they want to churn out little lefties wholey concerned with imagined social justice instead of kids who know how to read, write, do math, etc.

newway
6d ago

Unions are a stepping stone used by the left to promote SOCIALISM. Which is nothing but government sponsored thievery

