Flowlines VS. Review

What is a Flowline, you might ask? If you’ve played a LEGO game (the hacking bits, mostly) or a hidden object game, you have probably come across one. You’re given a grid – sometimes squares, other times hexes – and that grid contains pairs of coloured nodes. Two red, two blue, two yellow: that sort of thing. You’ve got to create a path from the red node to the other red node, the blue node to the other blue, and so on, but paths may NEVER cross. If you manage to fill the entire grid while doing it, then Bob’s Your Puzzling Uncle – the level is done.