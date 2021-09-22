Episode 102.5 Hey YA Extra Credit: Diverse Romance

I’m so glad other readers suggested I stick with Yumi’s Cells after the tonally disparate first episode, saying the second episode gets a lot better. It did, and now I can say episodes 3-4 gets even way better. The story is really such a small circle of Yumi and the men in her life, first her small crush on her younger coworkers who turns out to like her as a person and want to set her up with his hyung, and then afterwards it’s Yumi’s interacting and budding romance with said hyung, with the special element not seen in any other such drama their animated cells each with a specific emotion and function. I was worried it would seem too similar to Pixar movie Inside Out but it’s not because there are so many more cells and the Korean cultural differences really manifest in how the cells think and behave. This weekend’s episodes went at lightspeed in getting Yumi and Woong to quickly fall for each other, not love but a lot of genuine like and care, and what made their relationship so satisfying to watch was the sincerity in two good people recognizing that in each other and also happen to click. The dinner and the frog festival date was adorable, and of course Woong’s prince charming savior with the umbrella and then princess carry to the hospital could have been cheesy but was instead so endearing. The best part of the episode was when Woong’s love cell disguised himself as a frog and just went to take care and clean up Yumi’s emotional detritus, and she recognized it and appreciated it even more. That she used his first two lame jokes back towards him was the beautiful icing on the cake. They have a relationship I ship wholeheartedly, even if it doesn’t end up in happily ever after I think the journey for these two will be worth the watch.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO