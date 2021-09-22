CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 102.5 Hey YA Extra Credit: Diverse Romance

By Erica Ezeifedi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica shares a few romances– whimsical as well as serious– that feature diverse characters. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo.

Episode 285: Chatting about diversity and biodiversity

WEEK IN REVIEW (5:00) Climate, biodiversity and the "other COP" Corporate sustainability's diversity challenge (24:30) New research out this week from Diversity in Sustainability offers insights into the barriers that must be addressed to attract and include more Black, Indigenous, LatinX and Asian individuals in the corporate sustainability profession. Co-founder Heather Mak weighs in. Download the report here.
Episode 299 Always A Dongle, Never A Bride

Amanda and Jenn discuss nature reads, author couples, seasonal book vibes, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Submit a request via the form!. Feedback. A List of Cages by Robin Roe, All the Rage by Courtney Summers...
Episode 464 Ascending Levels of Sauciness

Jeff and Amanda talk about Sally Rooney sales, author who want to be publishers who also want to be influencers, the National Book Award longlist, Amanda’s favorite books of the year so far, and the going price for The Constitution. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The...
LUNARSOLAR's 'OH YA YA YA' has reached 1 million streams on Spotify

LUNARSOLAR has achieved their first million stream milestone, the first of many more to come!. is a 4 member vocal-based girl group under JPLANET Entertainment consisting of Eseo, Taeryeong, Jian, and Yuuri! They debuted with 'OH YA YA YA' from their 1st Single Album 'SOLAR : flare' on September 2nd, 2020. They had their first comeback with 'DADADA' from their 2nd Single Album 'SOLAR : rise' on April 7th, 2021.
Tahereh Mafi
Does What If? Episode 6 have a post-credits scene?

What If? episode 6 is now available on Disney Plus. The new What If? episode focuses on Killmonger, who follows a different path than that of the MCU movie variant. Teasers of the upcoming episode show the character in Wakanda and preparing to fight a battle. The episode ends with a bang and viewers may be wondering if there is anything after the credits. Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not there is a What If? episode 6 post-credits scene.
No Romance – “Unfold”

A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.
The Pied Piper of Hamelin: Terrifying, Mysterious, and Still Relevant

I first encountered the story “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” when I was five, watching a marathon of Saturday morning cartoons. The Silly Symphonies Disney short is from 1933, but it’s an incredibly grim story for a kids’ cartoon in any era. Here’s the basic plot: in the 13th century, a piper wearing pied, or multicolored, clothing promises to rid the German town Hamelin of a rat infestation. The mayor promises him money if he succeeds. He does, but the town now refuses to pay him. As revenge, he hypnotizes the town’s children with his music and leads them away, never to be seen again.
Episode 2 of Dali and the Cocky Prince Maintains the Comedy and Warm Sweet Budding Romance as the Action Moves Back to Korea

I know the Big Three networks still “try” and produce rom-coms but it’s been a steady stream of lackluster attempts that never capture the early aughts charm of the Hallyu rom-com of that era. I can’t say the just premiered KBS rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dalri and Gamjatang) will herald a return to form, after all it’s just two episodes in, but it’s been a rollicking charming first two episodes that has me fully onboard this classic opposites attract and meet cute romance. Kim Min Jae and Park Kyu Young are perfectly cast, like pitch perfect *chef’s kiss* level perfect, and their characters are not so extreme or annoying as the tendency to over-exaggerate all rom-com personalities. Moo Hak is the heart of this drama, so much EMOTION that is genuine, he can’t hide anything and doesn’t need to. He just tries his hardest at anything before him. Dal Ri is the soul of this drama, straightforward but not overly expressive, they have such a great connection from the start it’s going to be a joy watching it grow into full romance and being there for each other. I died when Moo Hak mistakenly thought Dal Ri was a kkotbaem who ripped him off for his mega expensive watch and then vowed to get his revenge. But when he saw her again in South Korea his first instinct is to hide his face because he was just misbehaving in the art museum with a bunch of gangsters there to collect his debt. They are so cute I just want them to not be hurt by others and have fun being their quirky special selves together.
How Are Romance Novel Covers Made?

I know romance covers sometimes feel like a punchline to the rest of the world, but I love them and a lot goes into designing and creating them. I would know, because I used to work as a romance cover designer and an art director for a small romance publisher. Romance novels are a billion dollar industry and covers are the chief marketing tool used to drive sales. But how are romance novel covers made today and in the past?
Yumi’s Cells Smooths Out in Episodes 3-4 as the Kind and Considerate Budding Romance Elicits Smiles From the Viewers and Cells Alike

I’m so glad other readers suggested I stick with Yumi’s Cells after the tonally disparate first episode, saying the second episode gets a lot better. It did, and now I can say episodes 3-4 gets even way better. The story is really such a small circle of Yumi and the men in her life, first her small crush on her younger coworkers who turns out to like her as a person and want to set her up with his hyung, and then afterwards it’s Yumi’s interacting and budding romance with said hyung, with the special element not seen in any other such drama their animated cells each with a specific emotion and function. I was worried it would seem too similar to Pixar movie Inside Out but it’s not because there are so many more cells and the Korean cultural differences really manifest in how the cells think and behave. This weekend’s episodes went at lightspeed in getting Yumi and Woong to quickly fall for each other, not love but a lot of genuine like and care, and what made their relationship so satisfying to watch was the sincerity in two good people recognizing that in each other and also happen to click. The dinner and the frog festival date was adorable, and of course Woong’s prince charming savior with the umbrella and then princess carry to the hospital could have been cheesy but was instead so endearing. The best part of the episode was when Woong’s love cell disguised himself as a frog and just went to take care and clean up Yumi’s emotional detritus, and she recognized it and appreciated it even more. That she used his first two lame jokes back towards him was the beautiful icing on the cake. They have a relationship I ship wholeheartedly, even if it doesn’t end up in happily ever after I think the journey for these two will be worth the watch.
YA Friday: Zodiac Signs as YA Books - Libra

Libra is the seventh (and best) sign in the zodiac. Intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves, Libra vibes are all about harmony. This air sign is always tactful, pleasing and diplomatic and they can fit in anyplace, anytime, with anyone so much so that they're likely called on to be the peacemaker or party planner within their squad. As the master of compromise and diplomacy, Libra is adept at seeing all points of view, and excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Libra energy is deeply concerned with fairness and justice, so while they don't like to rock the boat, they'll do so if it means standing up for what's right. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good. This sign has a rich inner life yet loves other people, and they're always happiest with a large group of friends, family, and coworkers on whom they can count.
Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
