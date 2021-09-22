CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Governor Ivey touts Alabama prison plan ahead of special session

By Alabama Public Radio
apr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrumbling buildings and infrastructure. That’s what Governor Kay Ivey blames for Alabama’s prison problems as she prepares to call lawmakers back to Montgomery for a special session on prison construction. Ivey said that prison infrastructure is the main issue contributing to the problems. Ivey is calling a special session next week for lawmakers to vote on a $1.3 billion dollar prison construction plan. Democratic critics of the plan say old problems in new buildings won’t solve the issue. Ivey has not indicated whether issues other than construction will be on the table. The plan is reportedly based on spending federal COVID-19 relief dollars along with bonds. Alabama Public Radio spent six months on a national award winning documentary that prompt the DOJ to begin an investigation of the Alabama prison system. Click below to hear that program again.

