City makes changes to medical cannabis, alcohol ordinances
The Ardmore City Commission meeting began with two public hearings on Monday evening concerning amendments to the city's code of ordinances concerning medical marijuana and the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption. The changes in the code were put into place to make city ordinances comply with recently passed legislation on medical marijuana and to be more in line with the practices of the ABLE commission.www.ardmoreite.com
