CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Southampton: Lyanco needs time to adapt to English game, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Sean Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3351RK_0c4GGUSi00

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Lyanco “still has to learn” about English football following his debut for the club.

The Brazilian centre-half, signed for a reported £6.7million from Torino in the summer, endured a difficult first outing as Saints drew 2-2 at Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before progressing to round four with a 4-2 win on penalties.

Lyanco received a first-half yellow card for tussling with Blades striker Oli McBurnie before giving the ball away in a mistake that led to the host’s second goal. The 24-year-old was replaced by Jan Bednarek after 74 minutes.

Asked about the defender’s debut, Hasenhuttl said: “We spoke before the game that this was a very good start for him, a very good game for him to be honest.

“We knew it would be tough and physical and emotional and this I think is a good start for him to get a feeling about English football. This is what he has to learn.

“I mean he is a fantastic character, a really good guy. He is learning English now. I think his English is not the best so far, but we have Ori [Oriol Romeu] who helps us with the translation.

“He learns and he is understanding more and more, but it will take time before he understands everything that we want to do.

“He showed sometimes some qualities but still has to learn what we want to do, especially his game with the ball can be a little more calmer but yes, this is the thing we have.”

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said after the match he felt his team acquitted themselves well in defeat, with the performance coming on the back of seven points from their last three matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

However, the Serbian still insists his players are “not at a good enough level” and wants to close the “gap” that he believes exists to the side he wants to see.

“I know what I have in my hands. I say many times, and I repeat, I believe I am coaching a really good group of players, a good team,” said Jokanovic.

“But we can still be better. This is what is the challenge for me and the challenge for my players. We are still in the process. The progress is there, but it is not a good enough level at this moment.

“I believe there exists a gap and we must keep going forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl feeling better about 'slow starter' Broja

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with Armando Broja's performance in their 0-0 draw with West Ham. Arriving from the bench, the on-loan Chelsea striker helped change the course of the game and was very nearly Saints' hero, hitting a post and seeing a late header hacked off the line by Declan Rice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Romeu working to help Lyanco settle at Southampton

Oriol Romeu is doing his part to help Lyanco settle at Southampton. The Brazilian defender was signed from Torino last month, in a deal worth a reported £6.4million. Quizzed on working with Lyanco last week, Romeu told the Daily Echo: "I'm trying to help him with everything because he speaks Spanish, he is good and fluent in Spanish and also speaks Italian. He speaks Portuguese.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl makes Armando Broja training admission

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made a very honest admission when discussing Armando Broja’s impact since signing on-loan from Chelsea. Broja’s stunning cameo performance in the goalless draw with West Ham on Saturday almost saw him in win the game for Saints after twice going within inches of scoring, but Hasenhuttl has admitted it took the young Albanian a while to get up to speed in training.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Last time out

Manchester City host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. The Saints found themselves on the losing end of a seven-goal thriller in March 2021, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez starring in City's 5-2 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyanco
Person
Oli Mcburnie
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: We must get nasty against Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits they'll be under pressure facing Manchester City on Saturday. Hasenhuttl says they'll have to make it "nasty" for the defending champions. He said, "Pep Guardiola will bring everything; it can be difficult to compete. We want to be a nasty team to play against, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Hasenhuttl on potential Livramento position change at Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has addressed the ongoing discussion about whether young star Tino Livramento could potential play a role in his attack in the future. After several all-action displays that have seen marauding runs from right-back, Saints supporters have been wondering if the 18-year-old could be moved further forward. From his quotes, it seems that Hasenhuttl has seen components of his player’s game that could fit elsewhere on the pitch.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Sheffield United#Good Guy#Southampton#Brazilian#Saints#Blades#Serbian
SkySports

Ralph Hasenhuttl questions Jonathan Moss' penalty decision and 'bravery' after Southampton denied at Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has questioned whether referee Jonathan Moss should have overturned a contentious penalty decision in their goalless draw at Manchester City. A resolute display saw Southampton reduce City to just the one shot on target at the Etihad, and the visitors thought they had a chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl worried about Stephens setback

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is facing an anxious to learn the extent of Jack Stephens' injury. The 27-year-old defender was forced off just before half-time during Saturday's goalless draw with Manchester City after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg. It is hoped the injury is a muscle...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
vavel.com

Southampton players that need to start against Sheffield United

After a hard-fought draw against Manchester City on the weekend, Southampton will now turn their attention to their upcoming Carabao Cup match. Tuesday night will see the Saints come up against recently relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with the away side looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl confident goals will return for Armstrong

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Adam Armstrong will again start scoring. The 24-year-old marked his Saints debut with a goal in the opening weekend defeat at Everton but has fired blanks in the four games since, with his new club still searching a first league win of the campaign ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl happy with youth transfer policy

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy with their transfer policy. The Saints signed 'young flowers' Tino Livramento and Armando Broja from Chelsea's U23 team during the summer. "For us, it is relatively difficult to sign big stars," Hasenhuttl said. "It's much better to sign the best young players in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists it is better for Southampton to sign young players from top Premier League teams and give them opportunities after watching Tino Livramento and Armando Broja excel

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed that it is better for his side to sign young players from top Premier League teams and give them opportunities. The Saints signed 'young flowers' Tino Livramento and Armando Broja from Chelsea's U23 team during the summer. Both players have impressed with the chances they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Hasenhuttl frustrated with Southampton attack in Wolves loss

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he is frustrated by his team after a 1-0 loss to Wolves. The Saints had a lot of the ball against Wolves at home on Sunday, but were unable to turn that into clear cut chances and goals. In contrast, Wolves got their only goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy