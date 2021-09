Building a blockchain isn't one of the easy tasks you embark on but I assure you that it is something you will enjoy doing. I guess you are here because you have been wondering how blockchain works and you really want to have this mystery unraveled. I have a lot of people approach me with the question "how do I make my own blockchain". To learn how blockchain works, you need to be persistent and patient, it is surely something you won't regret learning. This guide will show you how it works and walk you through the processes of building one. It is important that you understand what blockchain really means. It is chain of files and data joined together using hashes.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO