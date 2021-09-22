Go the Distance for Scholars, a Woodbury Scholarship Fund Dollars for Scholars benefit, will take place Saturday, September 25, at the athletic facilities at Nonnewaug High School, 5 Minortown Rd., Woodbury. The 5K run and walk will take place on the campus. The 50-, 25- and 11-mile road races will originate from the same site. The Scholarship Fund manages scholarships for other organizations, businesses and individuals, including memorial funds. Registration for the event is available online through Thursday, September 23, at WSF-gothedistance.org.