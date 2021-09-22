New Jersey Devils: Shakir Mukhamadullin is Surprising People
Over the past few NHL Drafts, the New Jersey Devils had some interesting picks in the 1st round. The selection of Shakir Mukhamadullin at 20th overall back in the 2020 NHL draft was no exception. He got selected after the Devils had two great selections in Alexander Holtz and Dawson Mercer earlier in the round. This pick caught the attention of many due to his projections and it created some conflicting opinions. A lot of people criticized this pick by saying that it was a huge reach while a few say that picking Mukhamadullin might be a steal if he develops properly.www.chatsports.com
