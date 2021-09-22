Beautiful Fall Photos From Wyoming Photographers

Norwegian vlogger that goes by the name "Harald Baldr" travels all over the world and shares his experiences with his YouTube channel. One of his latest videos is a review/ tour of the historic wild west hotel called "The Occidental Hotel" in Buffalo, Wyoming. The hotel was built in 1880 and still holds true to it's wild west roots. Some of the famous Old West figures at one time or another walked the same floors. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Butch Cassidy, Buffalo Bill, Calamity Jane and Tom Horn are just a few of the famous/infamous guests. The hotel keeps the history alive with artifacts, historical pieces and stories about the historic hotel. If you're staying at the hotel, all of the guest rooms are named after historic names and locations that play a role in the wild west history and even much of the furniture in the guest rooms date back over 100 years old.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO