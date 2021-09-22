CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Repairs complete following simultaneous water main breaks in Emporia Wednesday

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmporia Public Works Crews made quick work of a pair of water main breaks in separate locations early Wednesday. Simultaneous breaks occurred Wednesday morning near 18th and Wheeler and on Sonora Drive. According to Public Works Director Dean Grant, crews had the repairs on Wheeler, between Flinthills Mall to the west and Flint Hills Care and Rehab and Village School on the east, completed just before 8 am.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Emporia, KS
City
Wheeler, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Service#Flint Hills Care#Rehab And Village School#Kvoe Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy