Repairs complete following simultaneous water main breaks in Emporia Wednesday
Emporia Public Works Crews made quick work of a pair of water main breaks in separate locations early Wednesday. Simultaneous breaks occurred Wednesday morning near 18th and Wheeler and on Sonora Drive. According to Public Works Director Dean Grant, crews had the repairs on Wheeler, between Flinthills Mall to the west and Flint Hills Care and Rehab and Village School on the east, completed just before 8 am.kvoe.com
