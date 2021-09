The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson have been divorced for 25 years, but they remain close friends and co-parents to their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princes Eugenie, 31.Prince Andrew and Ferguson have continued to live together in the duke’s home in Windsor. They also frequently go on holiday.On Wednesday, Ferguson told local newspapers in Poland that she will remain committed to the duke “no matter what”, and that their wedding in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.“Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation,” she said.It comes as the Queen...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO