Economy

Trudeau Holds On, Gold Steadies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election in the hopes of securing a majority government, but voters didn't give it to him and instead sent back nearly an identical parliament. The Canadian dollar clawed back ground after the results but the main market driver remains: China. CHF and...

Government Bond Yields Move Higher After Fed Talks About Tapering

The US Federal Reserve is not just telegraphing its intention to start tapering bond purchases, but blaring it through loudspeakers. Yields on US Treasuries are responding appropriately. Yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose more than 2 basis points on Monday, to more than 1.48%, after spiking briefly above 1.50%....
Sterling falls to 9-month low vs dollar as U.S. yields surge

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell on Monday to nine-month lows against the resurgent dollar as a steep rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields overshadowed the Bank of England's hawkish signals. U.S. yields have surged since last week's Federal Reserve meeting where it said it may start tapering stimulus as soon as...
EUR/USD holds steady as the German vote count continues

The US dollar index rose slightly in the overnight session as investors remained wary about the ongoing gridlock in Washington. In the past few weeks, divisions have emerged between moderates and progressive Democrats about how to fund the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package and the anti-poverty bill. Also, there is an ongoing risk of a government shutdown since Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. Should that happen, the biggest risk will be that the Treasury will run out of money needed to pay its debt. At the same time, there are concerns about the collapse of Evergrande after the company failed to pay its interest payout.
Gold near steady as U.S. government spending hurdles loom

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in midday U.S. trading Monday. Some mild some short-covering by futures traders and mild safe-haven buying ahead of key U.S. government spending events that occur late this week are being offset by gold’s bearish near-term technical posture. December gold futures were last up $0.40 at $1,752.20. December Comex silver was last up $0.265 at $22.69 an ounce.
Justin Trudeau
GBP/USD holds steady after hawkish BOE decision

The Swiss franc held steady against the US dollar and the euro after the latest interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The bank stuck with its ultra-low interest rates and signalled no intention to change track. It left interest rates at -0.75% even as the country’s home prices continued to rise. At the same time, the central bank pledged to intervene in the market if the Swiss franc got stronger. The country finds itself in a sweet spot considering that the economy is recovering at a faster speed while inflation is below 1%.
Fed Holds Steady on Interest Rates But Shaves 2021 Economic Forecast

The Federal Reserve Board left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, while trimming its 2021 economic forecast and hinting that an end to its accommodative stance on monetary policy could come "soon." The move was largely expected. In December, officials said they would continue the bank's $120-billion-per-month purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed...
Bank of Japan holds steady on policy, offers bleaker view on exports, output

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday but offered a bleaker view on exports and output, reinforcing expectations the bank will maintain its massive stimulus even as major counterparts eye a withdrawal of crisis-mode support. The gloom hanging over manufacturers, hit by Asian factory shutdowns caused...
BUSINESS
Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
Oil remains steady, gold under pressure

Oil prices remained firm overnight, despite the lower than forecast US CPI data. Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges. The energy component of the US CPI basket rose overnight, despite other components dragging the overall number down, with no real sign in physical markets of lower demand leading to softer prices. Additionally, Tropical Storm Nicholas has disrupted oil production and refining recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, coming after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In the bigger picture, natural gas prices are rocketing in the northern hemisphere ahead of winter, especially in Europe and Asia. I believe that will provide some indirect support to oil prices going forward, given the ominous look to the natural gas rally. It could well be a winter of discontent.
Gold price prediction: how steady is the support at $1,800?

Gold price has risen to above the resistance-turn-support level of $1,800 after the 1.58% surge on Tuesday. The lower-than-expected CPI data is in line with Fed's narrative that inflationary pressures are transitory. The subsequent easing of taper talks will likely buoy gold price above $1,800 in the short term. Gold...
Gold steadies as U.S. inflation miss clouds Fed taper bets

Spot gold was steady at $1,793.20 per ounce by 1408 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also nearly flat at $1,795.00 per ounce. Gold steadied on Tuesday, shaking off initial declines as the dollar retreated after a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation cast doubts over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.
China
Powell in Congress, Energy Crisis, Rotation Trades - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will field questions on the economy, the debt ceiling and the trading activities of his subordinates when he testifies in front of Congress. China's central bank tells people not to panic again, and is listened to. The U.K. government does the same, but with less success, as energy prices rocket to new all-time highs all across Europe ( Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) stock also hits a 13-year high, not coincidentally). Stocks are set to open lower as money pours out of tech and into value, while the API will say whether U.S. crude stockpiles managed to recover from three-year lows. OPEC will also refresh its outlook on the world oil market. Here's that you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 28th September.
Full US recovery 'will take time': Fed official

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.
The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery

Fed's optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth. But the Federal Reserve's biggest worry may be Congress opting not to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaulting. With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps. by Kimberly Adams.
Trudeau holds slight election edge, with help from his opponents

Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival are nearly tied heading into the final weekend of Canada’s election campaign, leaving the prime minister with decent odds of holding on to power. The incumbent Liberal Party has about 32% support compared to 30% for the Tories under Erin O’Toole, according to the...
Soaring Energy Prices Lift Yields, Weigh On Equities And The Greenback Pops

Rising energy prices and yields are helping lift the US dollar and weighing on equities. November WTI has pushed above $76, while Brent traded above $80, and natural gas is up for the fourth consecutive session, during which time it has risen by about 25%. The US 10-year yield has...
