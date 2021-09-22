Trudeau Holds On, Gold Steadies

Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will field questions on the economy, the debt ceiling and the trading activities of his subordinates when he testifies in front of Congress. China's central bank tells people not to panic again, and is listened to. The U.K. government does the same, but with less success, as energy prices rocket to new all-time highs all across Europe ( Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) stock also hits a 13-year high, not coincidentally). Stocks are set to open lower as money pours out of tech and into value, while the API will say whether U.S. crude stockpiles managed to recover from three-year lows. OPEC will also refresh its outlook on the world oil market. Here's that you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 28th September.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO