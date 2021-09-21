Artistic Visions
Andre Kimo Stone Guess Has Big Plans as New President and CEO of Fund for the Arts. The arts have the power to bring hope, healing and connection to a community. Andre Kimo Stone Guess knows this power, and that is why he was recently named the president and CEO for the Fund for the Arts (FFTA) here in Louisville. The incumbent, Christen Boone, stepped down this past May after serving for seven years. The pandemic and social injustice have brought Guess back to his hometown to start advocating for change.townepost.com
Comments / 0