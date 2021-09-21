Artistic Visions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAndre Kimo Stone Guess Has Big Plans as New President and CEO of Fund for the Arts. The arts have the power to bring hope, healing and connection to a community. Andre Kimo Stone Guess knows this power, and that is why he was recently named the president and CEO for the Fund for the Arts (FFTA) here in Louisville. The incumbent, Christen Boone, stepped down this past May after serving for seven years. The pandemic and social injustice have brought Guess back to his hometown to start advocating for change.

In the galleries: Multiple works by Black artists create a vision of authority

When the artists studio Stable opened two years ago, much attention was paid to the building’s picturesque original function: sheltering horses who pulled wagons for Nabisco. Less noticed was that the structure had been similarly repurposed before, serving from 1985 to 1998 as a workspace for African American artists. In homage to that recent history, Stable and the Black Artists of D.C. have organized “Shoulder the Deed,” a show of 19 artists of color, most of them local and active.
VISUAL ART
A Celebration of ‘Diverse and Brilliant Visions’

After a record attendance to several of its lectures last year to a virtual audience, SVA’s Digital Photography program has released a special fall lineup of speakers this year in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the much-anticipated i3: Ideas, Images and Inspiration public lecture series. Photography enthusiasts, industry professionals,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Community News

Princeton Makes Is a Vision of Creativity

James Levine eagerly leads a private tour of a 5,000-square-foot shop in the Princeton Shopping Center. “The shopping center has worked with us to make this financially viable,” says Levine about the space’s transformation from a former sports shop to the 25-member Princeton Makes arts cooperative that opens on Saturday, September 18.
PRINCETON, NJ
A New Vision for Violin Instruction

Students learning classical violin usually have to wait until a session with a music teacher to get personalized feedback on their playing. Soon they may have a new tool to use between lessons: an app that can observe them play and guide them toward better posture and form—key elements both for sounding their best and avoiding overuse injuries.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
George Floyd
NBC’s ‘La Brea’: TV Review

Not far into its first episode, La Brea comes out and says what we’re already thinking: “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost.” The comparison is unavoidable and, unfortunately, not all that favorable to La Brea. In the 17 years since Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there’s been no end of shows trying to replicate its magic — and while La Brea isn’t all bad, it’s just the latest reminder that the Lost formula is harder to master than it looks. The hourlong drama opens on a typically hellish morning commute on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
Visions for a Just NYC opens in October

Join us as we premiere our latest pop-up art exhibit Visions for a Just NYC featuring five community-driven campaigns for justice tackling some of the most urgent issues of our time. New York Lawyers for the Public Interest (NYLPI) works as a proud partner on each. With the backdrop of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Art#Pittsburgh#Fund For The Arts Writer#The Fund For The Arts#Ffta#Louisvillian#Lloyd S Barbershop#Capital Holdings#Guessworks Inc#The Lincoln Center#St James Court#Linkedin#Covid
The Faulty Vision of Blue Bayou

It’s clear from an ever-intensifying slate of family dramas and police thrillers that there’s much to say about the insidious ways America’s carceral systems destroy families. To name a few, there’s Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station, Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines, Shaka King’s Judas and The Black Messiah, and for the limited series lovers, Mare of Easttown.
TV & VIDEOS
Pierre Koenig’s Modernist Vision

Pierre Koenig was born the son of a salesman amidst a bustling San Francisco scene in 1925 when steel cranes towered high and new merchant ships docked daily. As World War II loomed large over the course of his adolescent years, Koenig enlisted in the US Army when he was 17 and served on the front lines in France and Germany. Searching for direction upon his return, Koenig found himself in the San Gabriel library thumbing through architectural magazines featuring Paul Rudolph’s work and felt that he, too, could be an architect.
VISUAL ART
Student Spotlight: Nataly Montes

Westfield High School Grad Helps Immigrant Families. Nataly Montes is a recent Westfield High School graduate. She and her mother arrived in Indiana five years ago from Honduras, and like many immigrant students in the United States, she had to navigate a new school without a lot of help. After going through struggles navigating a new country with her mother, Montes wanted to help new immigrant families, so she started volunteering at the Immigrant Welcome Center.
HIGH SCHOOL
Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
Scary Spectacle

Witch’s Ride Community Trunk-n-Treat Returns to Avon. The third annual Witch’s Ride Community Trunk-n-Treat event, organized by Rebel Studio in Avon, will take place on October 23. The event is free to the public, and donations collected will go towards protective gear or vet services for Avon K-9 police officers.
FESTIVAL
For the WIN

Women In Noblesville Continues its Positive Local Impact. As the old saying goes, “Success is best when it is shared.” Research shows women in particular can benefit from collaboration over competition, and when they do, women are more successful. While one successful woman alone has power, collectively they can achieve impact. This is the spirit in which Women In Noblesville (WIN) was developed.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Rosie’s Story

Back in 2009, Debbi Bourgerie, a stay-at-home Mom of three, had a vision of starting her own business. After spending all her time and love being a mom for 18 years, she knew her three girls were getting older, and it would be a good time for a new venture. Debbi, with the help of her husband Michael, started looking at potential locations for a local breakfast restaurant she had dreamed up, that she wanted to name Rosie’s Place, in honor of her grandmother.
RESTAURANTS
Skull Vision Unleashes a Monster Compilation

Kickstart your engines with Perception, the latest release from Skull Vision featuring a handful of talented up-and-coming artists. Skull Vision is a Maryland-based label that recently emerged on the scene and looks to shine a light on different styles within the realm of bass music ranging from more experimental to heavier dubstep sounds. The imprint has pressed on by releasing tracks from on-the-rise artists that bring something completely new to the table, many of which are hidden gems that you simply need to hear for yourself. This is an outlet you absolutely want to keep your eyes and ears on, and what better way to do that than with a brand new compilation, Perception, that’s packed with talent!
MUSIC
Women of Westfield

Local Organization Builds Empowering Relationships. Women of Westfield (WOW) is an organization that seeks to empower its members by facilitating the development of strong relationships in addition to providing occasions to serve the community. Led by President Danielle Carey Tolan, trustee of Washington Westfield Township, the group began in mid-2019 and has grown to more than 2,000 strong. Through the varied activities it offers, women come together and have fun while building a supportive network that gives back.
ADVOCACY
London Film Festival Industry Program to Include Talks With ‘Succession’ Writer, ‘Normal People’ Producer

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the European editorial director of Vogue, is set to headline the 2021 London Film Festival‘s industry program. In a special conversation taking place on Oct. 7 — part of the long-running LFF Connects strand celebrating the intersection between film and other creative industries — Enninful, who was named editor in 2017, will discuss how innovation, activism and inspiration meet within creative spaces to tell stories across all art forms. Unveiled Monday, the program — which will comprise live in-person screenings and events while also offering digital access to a range of panels post festival for increased...
MOVIES

