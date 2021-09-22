CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Marshall parts company with Salford after inconsistent campaign

Salford head coach Richard Marshall after the Betfred Super League match at The Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Picture date: Saturday April 3, 2021. (PA Wire)

Salford have parted company with head coach Richard Marshall after less than 12 months in the role.

The Red Devils issued a brief statement saying the decision has been made with immediate effect and by mutual consent.

The 45-year-old Marshall was appointed as the successor to Ian Watson when the latter left to join Huddersfield last December but the new boss struggled to deliver any consistency in the 2021 Super League season.

The Red Devils finished in 11th place, with only relegated Leigh below them, after winning seven of their 22 matches.

A club statement read: “Salford Red Devils would like to thank Richard Marshall for his efforts this season and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Marshall arrived at the AJ Bell Stadium with a fine coaching pedigree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpyvI_0c4GArUt00
Richard Marshall struggled for consistency at Salford in 2021 (PA Images/Richard Sellers) (PA Archive)

The former Huddersfield, London Broncos, Leigh and Halifax forward cut his coaching teeth under Tony Smith at Warrington before being appointed by the Panthers.

He guided the Yorkshire club to regular play-off positions from 2015-19 before joining St Helens as assistant coach.

Former Toronto head coach Paul Rowley, who has worked on the backroom team at Salford for the last three years, has emerged as a potential successor while experienced coaches Brian McDermott, Chris Chester, Danny Ward and Andrew Henderson are also being linked with the job.

Salford have have already begun recruiting for 2022, with Brisbane Broncos half-back Brodie Croft among the new faces already lined up.

seriousaboutrl.com

OPINION: Were Salford right to change coaches?

Salford Red Devils earlier announced that they had parted company with Head Coach Richard Marshall, was it a fair decision, or harsh?. Rewind to November 2020, Salford had just finished ninth after winning eight of their 18 matches played. However, three of those were deducted. During the season, Head Coach...
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford forward signs long-term deal

Salford Red Devils prop James Greenwood has signed a two-year contract extension, with the option of a third. Greenwood joined the club permanently in 2020 having spent a short loan spell at Salford in 2015, and helped the Red Devils reach their first Challenge Cup Final since 1969 last season, scoring a try at Wembley.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford confirm prop forward’s departure

Now that the regular season is over, those not involved in the end of year play-offs have already begun turning their attention to 2022. Lots of movement is expected over the next few months as clubs look to assemble the squads they hope will take them to the next level next year.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#London Broncos#Brisbane Broncos#The Red Devils#Salford Red Devils#Panthers
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford sign rival Super League playmaker

Ryan Brierley has signed for Salford Red Devils. Brierley, who was off-contract at the end of 2021 with Leigh Centurions, can play fullback, scrum-half and stand-off, making him a valuable addition to Salford for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old is a Castleford junior who started his career at the Centurions...
RUGBY
newschain

Kieron Morris shines as Tranmere see off Salford

Kieron Morris scored one and set-up another as Tranmere made it two wins from their last three Sky Bet League Two outings by beating Salford 2-0 in a fiery encounter that saw both teams finish the game with 10 men. Morris opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the...
SOCCER
seriousaboutrl.com

Shock frontrunner for Salford job revealed

Paul Rowley is expected to take over at the Salford Red Devils after a cryptic tweet given by the club. The Red Devils had signed Ryan Brierley over the weekend, making it a homecoming for the playmaker, but the club also sent out a rather bizarre tweet. “Reunited again” was...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford unveil new mascot

Diablo the Devil; that’s the name of Salford Red Devils’ new mascot after he was unveiled at Friday night’s game against St Helens. The name ‘Diablo’ comes from the Latin for diabolus, meaning devil with the club going through in-depth research and work for the last year in order to put the new design together.
SPORTS
