CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

The U.S. is buying 500 million more Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to other countries

By Tamara Keith
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is set to announce on Wednesday that the United States is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to donate to countries around the world, a pledge that will bring the total promised U.S. vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion. Biden will make...

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#U S#Health Security#Covid#The U N General Assembly#The White House#Npr#Mpr News#Minnesotans
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

U.S. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for people seeking boosters, younger children

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arkansas Online

Sources say U.S. plans to donate millions of doses

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is buying hundreds of millions more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world, according to two people familiar with the deal, as the United States looks to increase efforts to share vaccine with the global population. The administration is expected to...
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. will double Pfizer doses it donates abroad, Biden announces

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will double the number of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses it is donating to other countries, a step toward the goal of immunizing 70% of the world’s 8 billion people within the next year. Mr. Biden made the pledge as...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different — sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy