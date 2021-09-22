CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These charts show what types of homes exist in San Francisco and what is getting built

By Susie Neilson
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two significant housing bills. The bills are meant to help mitigate California’s extreme housing shortage by increasing density statewide. One of the bills, SB9, will allow lot-splitting and duplex-building across most lots zoned for single-family use. The other, SB10, will streamline construction of buildings with up to 10 units near major transit hubs.

