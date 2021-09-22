DCF scholarship applications now available online

The Centralia Business Professional Women’s Club will be celebrating BPW Week from October 17 – 23, 2021. Each year two awards are presented during BPW Week: “Woman of the Year” and “Boss of the Year.” Printed applications for “Woman of the Year” & “Boss of the Year” are now available for pick up at the Centralia Chamber of Commerce, Centralia Public Library, and the Morning Sentinel. You can also nominate an outstanding woman in your community or a fantastic boss by visiting www.centraliabpw.org and downloading an application or visit Centralia BPW on Facebook to download. Applications must be submitted by October 1, 2021.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO