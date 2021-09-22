Masks will be encouraged on Ghost Tours

WESTFIELD — Guests for the annual Ghost Tours on Oct. 1 and 2 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, even though it takes place outdoors. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves will be available for guests of the Ghost Tours at the front gate of the Old Burying Ground. Though face masks will not be required, they will be strongly encouraged for all guests, especially as the actors playing the “ghosts” will not be wearing face coverings themselves, so they can be heard clearly.