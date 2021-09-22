Vikings slay Warriors, 44-16

The Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings used a dominating first half and cruised to a 44-16 road victory over Central Elkader in Elkader, Sept. 17. The Vikings went right to work scoring a touchdown on their first possession. Quarterback Cael Funk led the Vikings down the field to grab an 8-0 lead. Funk hit Konner Putz on a 34-yard pass play that got the ball to the three. Dawson Berger ran it in for the touchdown. Funk connected with Mason Ashline to convert the two-point play.