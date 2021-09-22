MV wins Cascade Invitational
With three runners in the top-10, Class 1A’s third-ranked Maquoketa Valley won the boys’ varsity competition at the Cascade Invitational at Fillmore Fairways, Sept. 16. Nolan Ries led the charge with a fourth-place finish in 17:53. Cy Huber fifth (17:57), Michael Schaul ninth (18:38), Arion Rave 26th (19:52) and Matthew Schaul 36th (20:23) were the counting five. George Livingston placed 52nd (21:18), Toby Grimm 53rd (21:23), Landin Frasher 68th (21:52), Caleb Livingston 81st (22:59), Brady Eike 108th (24:14) and Sebastian Charles 141st (35:29).www.manchesterpress.com
Comments / 0