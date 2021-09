Disney Parks has revealed Spaceship Earth's brand new look ahead of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. Earlier today, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley posted a sneak peak of Spaceship Earth's new nighttime look, which includes new colored illumination as well as LED lights embedded in between the panels of the iconic geodesic globe. "This first-look image actually gives you a glimpse into the near future when the night will come alive in an entirely new way with this Beacon of Magic," Riddley wrote on Instagram. "Inspired by past and future, the classic Spaceship Earth color gradients will be rendered richer by our new lighting fixtures, evoking twinkling starlight in an evening sky." You can check out Spaceship Earth's upgraded lighting below.

