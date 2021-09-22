CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together We Can Organizes March to Raise Awareness on Local Speeding, Gains Local Support

By Devin Herenda
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA march took place in Burbank on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to raise awareness on illegal street racing and reckless driving in the city. Participants started the walk at the intersection of Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Dr., the scene of the Aug. 3 fatal accident that took the lives of three innocent victims: 21-year-old Cerain Baker, 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson, and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam. 19-year-old Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan has since been charged with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving for his involvement in the accident, while a 17-year-old driver remains in custody.

