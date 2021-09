Last week, we mentioned the Realme GT Neo2 would be launching soon. The new phone has finally and officially been introduced as promised. It is another potential bestseller from the Chinese OEM. The phone is flagship-level with its Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 5000mAh battery, and 65W SuperDart charging. The phone’s battery can go from zero to 100% in about 35 minutes. The phone can also be good for gaming and heavy use with its cooling system as made possible by its diamond thermal gel.

