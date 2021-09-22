CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This wooden tiny house on wheels is designed to get you closer to nature while being sustainable!

By Chi Thukral
yankodesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has certainly made some of us want to leave behind the bustling city life we know and move into a tiny house. Why? Well, it is more affordable for first-time homeowners, it has a lower carbon footprint, and you can pick your views while staying socially distant from crowded cities! The tiny house movement is here to stay and Rast is another glimpse into its future. The 174-square-foot home on wheels is designed to immerse you in nature while pushing sustainable architecture as an accessible lifestyle choice merging your cabin-in-the-woods with a home to live in long-term.

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture that are the affordable + sustainable housing solutions we need in 2021!

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from cozy tiny homes to a sustainable home that looks like a cruise ship! These prefabricated designs are a part of a growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
VISUAL ART
homedit.com

A Tiny Rustic House With Modern-Retro Design

There’s something very charming and enjoyable about tiny houses and about small spaces in general, especially when they’re decorated in a rustic or vintage style. The Archway is a perfect combination of both. This rustic little house was designed by Tiny Heirloom and, from the outside, it features horizontal wood...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Architecture#Tiny House#House On Wheels#Tiny Homes#Hiking Equipment#Norwegian#Nordic
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Smart, Small Fixes Transform a Barely-Functional Kitchen for $550

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Major kitchen renovations are often expensive — it’s tough to avoid a big price tag. But as you save up for a complete tile, flooring, appliance, and cabinet overhaul, there are small-scale, budget-friendly upgrades you can make to your cooking space to bring it closer to the finish line.
HOME & GARDEN
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
designboom.com

tiny movable house on wheels reflects the minimalist nordic style

Norwegian brand norske mikrohus — founded by the couple jeanette and david reiss-andersen — specializes in sustainable tiny houses on wheels that can be easily relocated. recently the designers unveiled a new model from the series, a 16sqm black wood-clad cabin dubbed rast, that can accommodate the whole family for short-term stays. the entire unit is lightweight enough to be moved with a vehicle, by simply connecting it to the metal support under the dwelling.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Boat of The Week: How This Rule-Breaking 120-Foot Superyacht Bucks Convention to Create Airy, Open Spaces Inside

Symmetry has been a fundamental tenet of boat design ever since Noah built his Ark. This obviously makes hydrodynamic sense below the waterline, but symmetry is less important when it comes to the superstructure. At least that’s what Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo is trying to convince the yachting world with its brand-new SL120 Asymmetric. Sanlorenzo has been playing with creative yacht designs over the last three years to update the traditional way of living on board. Robb Report had a chance to tour the new 120-footer at last week’s Cannes Yachting Festival, where it also introduced the SL 90A. The two...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Ars Technica

Self-sustaining solar house on wheels wants to soak up the Sun

The creators of a new “self-sustaining house on wheels” are hoping their strange-looking project will help spark interest in solar vehicles. The vehicle, called the Stella Vita, was made by Eindhoven University of Technology students. Solar Team Eindhoven's 22 members previously created a smaller solar-powered family car called the Stella...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This passive house features a living green roof that merges the home with its forested surroundings!

Hill House is a passive house designed and constructed by Snegiri Architects with a living green roof that blends the home seamlessly with its natural woodland surroundings. Passive houses and green homes are rising in popularity, cropping up across the globe, and slowly, but steadily establishing a new standard for residence architecture. Photovoltaic panels, living roofs, and rainwater collection systems are some of the most common sustainable and energy-efficient elements that grace the outside and inside of such homes. Snegiri Architects, a firm based in Saint Petersburg, Russia, finished work on a passive residence called Hill House, complete with a living green roof that merges the home with the nearby forest.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This brand is making minimalist flat-packed furniture that’s eco-friendly and easier to assemble than IKEA furniture

Although their motto is “No tools, no hassle”, the most defining characteristic of staxxiom’s furniture is that it’s so visually simple, you don’t even need a manual. With laser-cut pieces of wood that simply interlock to create your design, staxxiom is building on IKEA’s DIY culture by making their furniture more efficient, more eco-friendly, and as simplified as possible. That last part works in staxxiom’s favor too, because the simplified design gives their furniture a unified, wonderfully minimal aesthetic, along with the added benefit of being ridiculously easy to build too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Norwegian Tiny House on Wheels Will Take You Anywhere You Want to Go

Norske Mikrohus’s latest project is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature. David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, the cofounders of Oslo-based Norske Mikrohus, just unveiled their most compact design to date: a wood-wrapped tiny house named Rast. "We created Rast for anyone who wants to experience the outdoors close up, and in a sustainable way," David says.
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

This lake house shows how nature inspires seamless design

Organic Shelter sits in the middle of a forest, with a lake transitioning smoothly away from it. Nature is all around, creating stunning views for everyone inside. This beautiful modern home is the latest project from Studio Organic’s Aga Kobus and Grzegorz Goworek. Kobus and Goworek decided to make the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
theapopkavoice.com

Contemporary Design Ideas You Can Steal For Your Next House Makeover

Designing your own home is an amazing experience as you get to design the space in a way that reflects who you are and what you love. But, when it comes time to design the exterior of your house, things can be difficult because there are so many design options available to choose from. This article will share contemporary design ideas that you can steal for your next house makeover!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

﻿This folding suitcase saves you space with a sustainable design

Chances are, even if you don’t travel much, you have a suitcase. Because it makes traveling much easier. Yet it can also be a point of headaches and irritation. While there are many reasons for those headaches and frustration, the most obvious one that comes to mind is the space they take up while empty. That’s what a new Kickstarter campaign has sought out to solve. Introducing the LITO CASE Foldable Suitcase, which is designed to help travelers save space.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy