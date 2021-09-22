CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fugees announce first world tour in 25 years

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugees have announced a world tour to mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark album 'The Score'.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

The Fugees Announce International Reunion Tour for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary

In a surprise announcement, The Fugees have announced an international tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 classic, The Score. A seven-date North American run will kicks November 2nd at the United Center in Chicago and wrap November 28th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C before making stops in L.A., Atlanta, Miami and Newark. In December, the Fugees will play shows in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana. The dates for Nigeria and Ghana are TBA at the moment.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

The Fugees Announce Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
MUSIC
blavity.com

'Ready Or Not,' The Fugees Are Going On Tour Again

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, known as The Fugees, have announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their critically acclaimed second and final studio album The Score, Variety reports. The album helped the group receive a Grammy win for Best Rap Album back in 1997.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

The Fugees reuniting for first time in 15 years to celebrate 25th anniversary of 'The Score'

Ready or not, here they come – for the first time in 15 years. Hip-hop group The Fugees has announced that it is reuniting. The trio – comprised of original members Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced Tuesday that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, “The Score,” with a 12-city international tour.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First World
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
NYS Music

Fugees Celebrate 25 years of ‘The Score’ with 2021 World Tour, Surprise Pop up Show in New York City

Hip hop supergroup, The Fugees, will be making a return to arenas and stadiums across the world in celebration of their magnum opus, The Score. The group – who broke up shortly after the success of 1996’s diamond-certified sophomore effort – will be performing together for the first time since 2006. Their last major reunion tour – following another reunion at Dave Chapelle’s Block Party – ended in disarray as members had to grow accustomed to different dynamics within the group. Such as, Ms. Lauryn Hill’s amplified stardom. The friction led to an abrupt end to the tour as group members traded jabs.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Fugees Reunite For First Live Shows In 15 Years

The trio will tour across three continents to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit album 'The Score'. Fugees are reuniting for their first live shows in 15 years. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second and final studio album, The Score, Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel will head out on a run of 12 dates for their first world tour in 25 years. The tour kicks off tomorrow (September 22) with an intimate, pop-up show at an as-yet undisclosed location in New York City.
MUSIC
scoopmarketing.com

Fugees World Tour Coming to the Forum November 12

THE LEGENDARY FUGEES RETURN TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE TO CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF ‘THE SCORE’ WITH 2021 WORLD TOUR. Hip-Hop Icons Will Reunite To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of Their Groundbreaking, Classic Album. Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, Sept 24th At 10AM Local At LiveNation.com. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Harper's Bazaar

Fugees to Set Out on Reunion Tour to Celebrate 25 Years of The Score

The Fugees are heading out on a global reunion tour—this is not a drill. According to an official press release, the iconic hip-hop group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill, are planning a world tour to mark 25 years of their classic sophomore album, The Score. The hit album certified the group as late-1990s hip-hop masterminds and sprouted timeless songs such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and "Ready or Not," and went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide. The group never recorded another album after The Score, due to legal troubles, personal rifts within the group, and Hill and Jean's fraught romantic history.
MUSIC
3 News Now

The Fugees to kick off reunion tour

The Fugees are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "The Score." The group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Lauren Hill and Pras Michel, is launching a 12-city tour Wednesday. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating...
MUSIC
jambands

In NYC, Fugees Celebrate First Concert in 15 Years

Just days after announcing their surprise reunion, the Fugees took the stage at New York City’s Pier 17 on Sept. 23, performing their first show in 15 years. Of course, the concert started almost three hours late, but patient fans were rewarded with a 45-minute set consisting of cuts from Fugees landmark The Score.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Back Together Again! The Fugees Perform Their First Show Together in 15 Years

The Fugees' reunion tour has officially commenced! On Wednesday, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel performed their first show in 15 years at a pop-up event in NYC. The concert was hosted in partnership with Global Citizen and Live Nation and served as the soft launch of their reunion tour, which officially kicks off in November. According to Rolling Stone, the group performed for about 45 minutes, singing hits like "Ready or Not," "Zealots," and "Killing Me Softly With His Song." They also regarded the mini concert as a preview of what's to come for their tour. No official videos of their performance have been released yet, but you can see a handful of photos from their concert ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idolator.com

The Fugees Are Hitting The Road For A Surprise Tour!

The Fugees are hitting the road! The seminal hip hop group made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that they would be playing a 12 stop tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score. It will be the first time the group has performed together in 15 years. The tour...
MUSIC
Gothamist.com

Watch The Fugees Reunite In Manhattan For First Time In 15 Years

There was considerable excitement earlier this week when it was announced that The Fugees were reuniting 25 years after the release of their last landmark album, The Score, and planning a global tour. That tour kicked off with a "pop-up show" at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where the group—Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras and Wyclef Jean—performed their first show together in 15 years. And even though they came out over three hours late and only performed for about 45 minutes, no one seemed disappointed with what they saw.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy