Gerald Edward Kring, 69, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home in Berrien Springs. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs, with military honors by the American Legion Stover-Wagner Post 85. Father Leo Cartagena of St. Gabriel Catholic Church will officiate. Messages and memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or charity of choice.