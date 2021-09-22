Steven G. Tarangle, MD, 98, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home in Berrien Springs. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs. A full memorial service will be live-streamed at a later date from Pioneer Memorial Church, where Dr. Tarangle was a member. Messages for the family may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Loma Linda School of Medicine Alumni Association, Loma Linda, Calif.