Berrien Springs, MI

Steven G. Tarangle

WSJM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven G. Tarangle, MD, 98, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home in Berrien Springs. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs. A full memorial service will be live-streamed at a later date from Pioneer Memorial Church, where Dr. Tarangle was a member. Messages for the family may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Loma Linda School of Medicine Alumni Association, Loma Linda, Calif.

www.wsjm.com

