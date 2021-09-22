CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, MI

Mary Ann Ballard

WSJM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Ballard, 81, of Coloma, formerly of Leesburg, Fla., passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at River Ridge Assisted Living in South Haven. Services celebrating her life will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, Sept. 24 at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma where the family will receive friends beginning on hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.

www.wsjm.com

