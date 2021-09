We are still waiting for Apple to send official invites to a second event this year. The second Apple event is expected to launch new laptops with Apple Silicon, but remember that we can’t trust every rumor out there. Still, that doesn’t mean that we have stopped finding great savings on some of Apple’s latest and most potent Macs. First up, one of Apple’s most powerful laptops, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, is currently getting an 11 percent discount on its 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM. This means you can get your new laptop for $1,150.

