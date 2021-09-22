St. Charles native and folk-rocker Dan Tedesco returns to Hey Nonny
Singer-songwriter Dan Tedesco will be celebrating a homecoming of sorts when he makes a tour stop at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights this weekend. The St. Charles native, who now lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with his family, hasn't been back to the Arlington Heights venue since he last played it on Leap Day in February 2020, two weeks before Chicago-area venues started to shut down because of the pandemic.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0