CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

St. Charles native and folk-rocker Dan Tedesco returns to Hey Nonny

By Brian Shamie
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Dan Tedesco will be celebrating a homecoming of sorts when he makes a tour stop at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights this weekend. The St. Charles native, who now lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with his family, hasn't been back to the Arlington Heights venue since he last played it on Leap Day in February 2020, two weeks before Chicago-area venues started to shut down because of the pandemic.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Return to form: Fans rejoice in the return of live opera

During the COVID-19 pandemic, opera could not live up to its four-century status as the "Total Art Form." Sure, there were some online concerts and films created during the lockdown. But performers, artists and audiences couldn't safely share the music in the same space. In recent months, live opera has...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Feder: Tom McNamee to retire as Sun-Times editorial page editor

Tom McNamee, a pillar of Chicago journalism who rose from general assignment reporter to editorial page editor of the Sun-Times, is stepping down after four decades at the newspaper. His retirement, effective in mid-October, was announced to the staff Monday by Steve Warmbir, interim editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times. "I just...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, IL
State
Iowa State
City
Arlington Heights, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Daily Herald

Ziehm: Illinois Golf Hall of Fame welcomes Pinns, Suttie

Gary Pinns is probably best known in Illinois golf circles for winning the Illinois Open five times. No one else has done that. Pinns has done much more than that. He gave the PGA Tour a four-year shot before making an instantly successful transition into teaching. He's been doing that as director of instruction at Oak Brook Golf Club for 31 years and has won numerous awards for his teaching prowess.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Portillo's files to go public as it continues adding locations

Portillo's is getting closer to becoming a publicly traded company, and it has big plans for expansion, according to an SEC filing viewed by Crain's Chicago Business. The 67-location, Oak Brook-based chain believes it could grow to more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. in the next 25 years and is "well-positioned for global growth," too, the filing said.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
118K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy